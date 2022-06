Three armed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) speedboats harassed a pair of U.S. warships for an hour as they transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. One of the Iranian speedboats drove head-on at one of the U.S. warships, risking a collision as it came within 50 yards and changed course at the last second.

MILITARY ・ 6 HOURS AGO