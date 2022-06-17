Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Elko County, Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 03:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid 20s. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, White Pine County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 3 HOURS AGO