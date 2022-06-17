Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bibb, Shelby, Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have a history of producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fayette; Marion; Walker The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Walker County in central Alabama Southeastern Marion County in northwestern Alabama Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Buttahatchee to Gu-Win to near Vernon, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winfield, Fayette, Carbon Hill, Guin, Berry, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Kansas, Nauvoo, Belk, Gu- Win, Eldridge, Bankston, Bluff, Ashcraft Corner, Boley Springs, Twin, Tucker, Stone Wall and Wayside. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FAYETTE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO