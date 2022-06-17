ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bibb, Shelby, Tuscaloosa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 16:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Marion, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have a history of producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fayette; Marion; Walker The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Walker County in central Alabama Southeastern Marion County in northwestern Alabama Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Buttahatchee to Gu-Win to near Vernon, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winfield, Fayette, Carbon Hill, Guin, Berry, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Kansas, Nauvoo, Belk, Gu- Win, Eldridge, Bankston, Bluff, Ashcraft Corner, Boley Springs, Twin, Tucker, Stone Wall and Wayside. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 reopen in north Jefferson County after crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened in north Jefferson County after a crash closed the roadway to traffic. All lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 272 near Gardendale were closed after the single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
CBS 42

Man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a wreck two miles north of Atalla Saturday afternoon. Timothy Mims, 25, of Collinsville, was killed when his motorcycle left the road and hit a cable barrier around 4:31 p.m. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 181 mile marker in Etowah County. Mims was […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man killed in Adger fire identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a fire in Adger claimed the life of a 57-year-old man on June 19. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Michael Wayne Parsons. The fire happened in the 9400 block of Camp Oliver Road around 8:57 a.m.
BESSEMER, AL
WSFA

All lanes of I-65 NB near Millbrook reopen after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Friday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said around 8:40 a.m. a pickup truck hauling a camper overturned on I-65 northbound near the Millbrook exit. Lanes were closed for a little over an hour while law enforcement officials worked to clear the roadway.
MILLBROOK, AL
CBS 42

2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

17-year-old among 2 shot in Birmingham Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old and another person were shot Saturday, June 18 in the 900 block of 3rd Street North. Birmingham Police responded to the address around 3:49 p.m. The two victims were taken to UAB hospital. Police believe the 17-year-old has life-threatening injuries. He is in stable...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man killed in shooting near Lipscomb

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say the victim in this shooting has died. Police say the victim was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died. Police believe this is an isolated incident. If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

3 people injured in Lineville shooting

LINEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Lineville Police responded to a shooting that left three people injured Saturday morning. According to police, multiple people were shot at Timberlake apartments on McCrary St. around 1:22 a.m. All victims were transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition. No other information has been released. Anyone with information, contact […]
LINEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Humane looking for help keeping animals cool

SHELBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane is asking for help keep its animals cool. The organization needs two misting systems that cost around $2,000 each. There are more than 600 abandoned animals at the shelter. Donations can be made here or by visiting here. Thank you for your continued support!
SHELBY, AL
Calhoun Journal

4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 11:00pm join the 4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party at Cane Creek Golf Course & Grill. They are back for the annual Cigars and Sundress Day Party!!! If you’re looking for a laid back grown folk party to get dressed up,enjoy good people, food, music and most importantly cigars, you don’t want to miss this event!!!! Hosted by Ayona Phillips and Jeff Phillips.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

2 injured, including a teenager in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities responded to a shooting that left two people, including a teenager injured in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 3:49 p.m., two victims were injured in a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of 3rd Street North, one was a 17-year-old. Both victims were transported to UAB hospital. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Dr. Magical Balloons in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 23, 2022 t 10:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host Dr. Magical Balloons. Watch as “the Doctor” creates amazing balloon sculptures, then incorporates them into hilarious stories! Part of our Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities.” The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

72-year-old man dead after train collides with car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An accident involving a car and train has left one person dead in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo confirmed one fatality as a result of an Amtrak train and an unidentified car colliding at the 900 block of 17th Street SW. According to the Jefferson County […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Dog rescued from fire in Tuscaloosa

The Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Thursday and were forced into action to rescue a dog trapped inside. Firefighters responded to the scene on 74th Street around 4:45 p.m., arriving to find a fire in the basement with the dog trapped. Their rescue efforts were successful with the dog carried out of the building and no firefighters sustaining any injuries.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

53 free things to do in Birmingham in summer 2022

Free activities and events abound in the Birmingham area; you just have to know where to look for them. Here are 53 things to do that will keep your summer fun and frugal in 2022. FREE FRIDAY FLICKS. When: June 17, June 24 and July 1 (rain date) at 6:30...

