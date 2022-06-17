ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Celebrate Juneteenth this weekend

wlsam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthside Environmental Group is sponsoring the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Chicago Freedom...

www.wlsam.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hfchronicle.com

Juneteenth parade launches H-F celebration of emancipation

The first H-F Juneteenth parade drew 22 groups and more than 400 marchers, cheerleaders, acrobats, step dancers and baton twirlers to downtown Flossmoor on Saturday, June 18. The Juneteenth parade begins on Sterling Avenue in Flossmoor just south of Flossmoor Road. (Eric Crump/H-F Chronicle) The parade participants had a near-perfect...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
nypressnews.com

West Siders hit the pavement in celebration of Juneteenth

CHICAGO — Runners came out to celebrate Juneteenth and spread awareness by participating in a 5K on the West Side Saturday morning. The sounds of Latonya Nelson’s gym shoes hitting the pavement were one of the hundreds that filled the air of Garfield Park. “This is a great...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bradley, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Bradley, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Morgan Park, Beverly celebrate Juneteenth, now an official municipal holiday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the first year the City of Chicago is recognizing Juneteenth as a municipal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free -- two years after the emancipation proclamation. In Chicago, Juneteenth means celebrating! The Morgan Park neighborhood held a major celebration for the occasion Saturday, including a live concert and a footwork performance during intermission. Even though this is the first time the city is recognizing Juneteenth, Black Chicagoans have been celebrating the holiday for years. From young kids immersing with the Chicago Bulls bucket boys to Djumbe drumming...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

They do: Love at first strike

Editor’s note: The Evanston RoundTable is pleased to present: “They Do.” This new column is a glimpse into the love stories and commitment celebrations of local readers and their relatives. A chance meeting in a grocery store check-out line, the dog park, an ashram, an Uber Eats delivery, a blind date, speed dating, Tinder, Match, Bumble….children, pets, blended families.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Families of missing children hold awareness event in Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago-area families rallied Friday to keep the memory of their missing children alive. The missing awareness event at Daley Plaza was organized by La Shann Walker. Seven years ago, Walker’s mentally challenged daughter — Diamond Bynum — and grandson — King Walker — went missing in Gary, Indiana.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Day
CBS Chicago

For Father's Day, 'Real Men Cook' hard at work for a good cause

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's said dads get to do what they want on Father's Day, perhaps even waited on hand and foot.But on Chicago's South Side, on every Father's Day, lots of dads are hard at work for an important cause.  For three decades, the men behind grills have helped alter the image of Father's Day in Chicago and across the country. "It was about couch potatoes and men getting wallets and ties, but now, we kind of made Father's Day like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Memorial Day," said organizer Yvette Moyo. Real Men Cook is a celebration of fathers and father figures....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WGN News

Headed to Ribfest? 5 things to know before you go

WHEATON, Ill. — After a two-year absence, Ribfest returns for its 33rd run with four days of music, carnival games and rides, and, of course, ribs. 1. New dates and a new location In addition to pulling back from the 4th of July and becoming a Father’s Day weekend event, the festival has moved to […]
WHEATON, IL
letsbeardown.com

THIS VIDEO SUMS UP THE REALITY OF GOING OUT IN CHICAGO

Anyone who has ever gone downtown during a weekend night in Chicago knows just how annoying it is to try to find a parking spot in the street. Well, here is a post made by Barstool Chicago that really summarized a night out in Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois article serves as a helpful guide for those looking for the best Chicago Steakhouses. If your planning a trip to the Windy City or perhaps have lived there your entire life, our goal is to present some of the best Steakhouses you can find in the legendary city of Chicago. Home to the Bears, Cubs, White Sox, and of course the Bulls, the city of Chicago and its suburbs stand as one of the most famous cities and locations in the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Chicago: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Chicago is a city of diverse neighborhoods, each with its own unique vibe and personality. It’s a city with so much to explore and discover, whether you’re just visiting for the first time or you’re a native Chicagoan who’s looking for some new places to check out. The best part about this city is that it has something for everyone!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

10932 W Grand Avenue

This spacious home will be great for a family that enjoys having a HUGE YARD. It also has FOUR roomy BEDROOMS, THREE BATHROOMS, SEPARATE LIVING and DINING areas, as well as a very nicely sized kitchen. The circular driveway in the front along with the carport in the back of the house, provide a large area for parking and convenient access to the home. With an ALMOST HALF ACRE LOT that is mostly fenced, you will have all the yard you need to hang out with friends/family. The location is great! Public transportation is readily available in Grand Ave. Plus, you are one mile away from the supermarket and pharmacy, as well as walking distance from parks, restaurants, and other shops. Easy access to 294 and nine minutes away from O'Hare airport. Schedule your showing today!
COOK COUNTY, IL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Chicago, Illinois

There are lots of things that go into planning a visit to Chicago, Illinois. You have to look for the best hotels, fun family activities to explore, and restaurants for you to grab a bite to eat at. You also need to set aside some money and look for flight arrangements. It may take you months to plan the perfect vacation. Since you have many things to plan, we’ll help you out a little bit by giving you a list of the top 10 Italian restaurants in Chicago starting with number 10.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy