Eureka County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 14:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 03:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid 20s. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, White Pine County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Elko County, Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 14:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Elko County; Northern Nye County - Mojave; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 426, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County-Mojave and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may create critical fire weather conditions.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Stronger wind gusts possible across the Southern Great Basin. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values of 5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

