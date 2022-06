MIAMI - After oil and gasoline futures suffered big weekly drops, Florida gas prices have moved lower. Florida gas prices averaged $4.82 per gallon on Sunday. The state average declined 7 cents last week, after reaching an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon. "Florida drivers are finally catching a break after several weeks of rising gas prices," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Gas prices are following oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered significant losses last week. The losses are being tied to last week's rate hike from the Federal Reserve bank, sparking fears...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO