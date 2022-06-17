ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Storms are possible tonight, triple digits likely again next week

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0GJW_0gENXI3D00

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- The chance exists for a few afternoon storms later. Damaging winds and small hail are the main threats, and the biggest chance for that storm is in our eastern counties.

As for the weekend, Saturday is hot with a high of 96 with a stray storm possible. Sunday (Fathers Day) we cool off just a tad with a high of 93 with less humidity.

Sunday is the best day this weekend for outdoor plans as there is no rain forecasted.

Next week we get right to summer and back up to the upper 90s and even the chance to see triple digits on Wednesday and Thursday.

Our rain chances for next week are basically nonexistent, this is due to the heat being a dry heat, not a humid heat. So the heat index values will not be as high.

Chris Denmark- Miss. State Intern 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
wrbl.com

Pleasant night ahead while the heat returns again this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’re enjoying some less humid air across the region for the remainder of Father’s Day along with the start of the week, but temperatures slowly climb back to the mid to upper 90s and into the low 100s later this week. Temperatures dipping...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Storms are possible Friday afternoon as the heat sticks around

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The chance for a few showers and storms exists for this evening, but mainly for our southern counties. We will not see the same coverage or intensity we saw with the storms yesterday. Tomorrow we will see a better chance for those showers and storms due to the high temperatures and humidity […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

The heat continues with a little relief sliding in over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get set to sweat again today. As a front swings through from north to south Saturday, it will usher in a noticeable drop in humidity by late Saturday and Sunday! We’ll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Friday. We max out in the mid to upper 90s with a feels like temperature around 105° this afternoon. Spotty showers and storms are in the forecast mainly between 3 PM and 10 PM ET and some of them could pack a punch. Some clouds Saturday and a slight chance of a shower early in the day should give way to increasing sunshine later in the day and a good north breeze. Still very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. You’ll start to notice a lot of the humidity gets knocked out of the air by Saturday night and Sunday. Lows early Sunday reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be a sunny and hot Father’s Day with highs mostly between 90 and 94. However, the heat index will be closer to 90, instead of 100-110. We are expecting of plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week with the extreme heat returning as temperatures max out in the upper 90s and lower 100s, especially Tuesday through Thursday. While humidity doesn’t appear to be as high as it’s been this week, it will still feel like 100 to 105 during the afternoon and early evening. The rain chance may start to creep back into the picture as early as Thursday or Friday of next week.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

Rain chances lower but the heat continues

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Wednesday’s high temperatures reached 100 degrees, just two degrees shy from the record and about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. The last time we recored a daytime high of 100, October 4th 2019. No change in the forecast, it will still be hot and very humid. Expect the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

GEORGIA: Severe thunderstorms lead trees to fall around Ginn Road

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — Trees are down in Ellerslie, Georgia due to wind from severe storms, according to Ellerslie Fire Department Chief Skip Wyatt. The downed trees are primarily around Ginn Road, between Harris Road and 315. Chief Skip Wyatt is working with volunteer firefighters to remove the fallen trees. Stick with News 3 as […]
ELLERSLIE, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Power outages affecting downtown Columbus, surrounding areas

UPDATE, 6/15/2022 6:50 p.m.: According to Georgia Power, the outages have been resolved. The source of the outages were due to an equipment issue. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Power outages are affecting the area of downtown Columbus and adjacent neighborhoods. According to Georgia Power, around 2,600 customers are impacted as of about 5:30 p.m. The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Dump truck topples power lines causing outages in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A dump truck has crashed into two power poles and ripped down powerlines near the Publix Super Market at Hamilton Place along Moores Mill Road in Auburn. We are unsure if anyone was injured.  The incident happened around 11:00 AM Thursday. Traffic is quickly backing up as first responders are on […]
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Nexstar Media Inc
WTVM

Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Saturday afternoon fire has destroyed an under-construction apartment building in Columbus. It happened at Greystone Pointe on Old Guard Road. Multiple crews with Columbus Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. WTVM viewer Heather Smith White caught the blaze on camera:. The relatively new apartment...
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at Talbotton Road and 2nd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A traffic crash has part of the roadway shut down. The crash has occurred at the intersection of Talbotton Road and 2nd Avenue. Currently traffic from Talbotton Road is not able to turn onto 2nd Avenue at the site of the crash. Information about possible injuries is not available at this […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday was a big night for women across the Peach State. The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition wrapped up its fourth night to officially crown the winner of Miss Georgia 2022 and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen. After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned...
WTVM

2nd victim dies after Jun. 11 drowning incidents on West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A second victim has died following drowning incidents on West Point Lake last week, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were notified Friday that 49-year-old Stephanie Walker died at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange. She had been in ICU and never recovered, authorities said.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

WATCH LIVE: Miss Georgia Competition 2022 – June 18, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition will be held this week from June 15-18, 2022. WRBL News will live stream the final night of the competition – June 18, 2022. The event will be at the River Center for Performing Arts, located at 900 Broadway in Columbus. Competition on Saturday is scheduled […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Jobs and Competition Bill could have large impacts in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Formerly known in the Senate as the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, now the Jobs and Competition Bill has passed the House and the Senate. Democratic senator, Raphael Warnock advocated for the bill saying it will create Georgia jobs and strengthen the state’s workforce. The goal is to invest in Georgia […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Sumter Co. under burn advisory

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Forestry has issued a burn advisory. Sumter County Fire Rescue said they will not be issuing any burn permits on Saturday or Sunday. Officials said the advisory is due to the high fire risk associated with the current weather conditions.
allongeorgia.com

Flint River: Temporary Closure Postponed at Meriwether County Landing Boat Ramp

The temporary closure of the Flint River Meriwether County landing boat ramp has been postponed through the July 4 weekend. UPDATED Info: The Meriwether County Landing Boat Ramp and Parking Area on the Flint River is currently open and will remain open through the July 4 holiday weekend. The area will then temporarily close on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. This closure will allow for replacement and upgrading of this facility by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. The area is expected to re-open in September 2022.
WRBL News 3

PHOTOS: Opelika storage building catches fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A storage building in Opelika caught fire at around 1:30 p.m. on June 16, according to the Opelika Fire Department. The fire was structural, only affecting a storage building located in the 300 block of Byrd Avenue. The fire department says that there were no injuries. The fire department did not […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy