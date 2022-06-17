ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, NY

Mexico Elementary School Students Recipients Of Project Learning Garden And Sustainable Initiative

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MEXICO – Despite the rainy weather, the students at Mexico Elementary School were all smiles as the recent recipients of their new...

OCWNY Hosts CiTi Recruitment Event In Fulton June 30

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) to host a recruitment event for it’s Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program. The event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 at the OCWNY Office...
FULTON, NY
informnny.com

Watertown Pride weekend spreads color across the city

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown Pride weekend was held from June 17 through June 19, and hundreds of members from the area gathered to show their support of the LGBTQIA+ community. The weekend started off with a kickoff party which was held at the Paddock Club located in downtown...
WATERTOWN, NY
Oswego Native Given Education Award At LeMoyne College

OSWEGO – Claudia Chetney was recently awarded the LeMoyne College Purcell School of Professional Studies Catherine and William Lynn Education Medal. The Lynn Educational Medal is awarded by LeMoyne College to a graduating senior who has demonstrated outstanding potential to be exemplary elementary, secondary and special education school teachers.
OSWEGO, NY
City
Mexico, NY
Mexico, NY
Education
CiTi Honors Student Graduates From Exceptional Education

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation recently honored students from Exceptional Education programs as they presented each graduate with a completion certificate. Twenty three graduates from across Oswego County school districts dressed in caps and gowns were cheered on by their teachers and families. Congratulations...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Student Artists Raise Money For Erin’s Angels

PHOENIX – Emerson J. Middle School students recently used their artwork for the greater good, as they turned their creations into a fundraising effort to help battle food insecurity in Central New York. The project, spearheaded by EJD art teachers Beth Pritchard and Brandi Finniss, encouraged students to create...
PHOENIX, NY
Walmart Donates To County Drone Program

OSWEGO – The Walmart Community Grant Program provided three community grants to the Oswego County Drone Program coordinated by the Oswego County Emergency Management Office. The total of $1,700 was donated by the Central Square store (#2911, $1,000), the Fulton store (#3332, $500) and the Liverpool store (#1831, $250).
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Parish Olde Home Day To Be Held August 6

PARISH, NY – We are reviving Parish Olde Home Day! Please join us at the corner of S. Railroad and Main Streets (Rt 69) in Parish, New York, on Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be multiple vendors, from local farms selling produce, to...
PARISH, NY
#Nutrition#Language Arts#Tops Friendly Markets
Port Of Oswego Authority Board Donates $10,000 To Oswego Harborfest

Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.
FULTON, NY
Fairley Students Receive Lesson In Fire Safety

HANNIBAL, NY – Fairley Elementary students recently received a fire safety lesson thanks to members of the Hannibal Fire Company. Chief Carl Emmons and several members of the fire company talked to students about ways to stay safe around bonfires, what to do in case of an indoor fire, and how each school subject is utilized in the firefighting profession. Students also learned about some of the tools of the trade and had an opportunity to spray water out of a fire hose and try on firefighter gear.
HANNIBAL, NY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
wwnytv.com

Protests, travelers take aim at West Carthage inn

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A New Hampshire couple that booked a Memorial Day weekend trip to the Pleasant Night Inn is hoping their vacation is one they won’t have to remember. Pat Collins and her husband stayed at the West Carthage motel, booking their stay through a...
CARTHAGE, NY
10th Annual Mexico VFW Car Show Benefits Veterans

MEXICO, NY – Automotive enthusiasts rolled into the expansive grounds of the Mexico Veterans of Foreign Wars Post on Sunday, June 12, to show off their polished custom and restored vehicles and raise funds for the organization’s support of veterans of all wars. Hot rodders and spectators were...
MEXICO, NY
Frank Castillia – Smells Of Fulton

– As early as 1900, you knew you were in Fulton by the welcoming smell of Chocolate. That smell lasted until early 2000. As a kid when you could smell chocolate some say it was a forecast of rain. New kids to the area would smell the chocolate and ask...
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

Local high school graduation schedule

(WSYR-TV) — Years of hard work is paying off for thousands of high school students this month as they prepare to graduate. These students have been through plenty these past few years, so their graduations are something to celebrate!. While several schools have already completed their senior graduations, many...
SKANEATELES, NY
SAR Recruits Complete Training Academy

OSWEGO, ONONDAGA COUNTIES – Thirteen new recruits are now qualified to join the Oswego and Onondaga County Volunteer Search and Rescue Teams after completing the 2022 Search and Rescue (SAR) Academy. The students successfully completed several weeks of classroom and practical skills training in Oswego and Onondaga counties. For...
OSWEGO, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Madison County will not suspend gas tax

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. — Madison County’s Board of Supervisors announced this past week that they will not be suspending the county gas tax. New York state and several counties have suspended gas tax to help combat high fuel prices, but Madison County leaders feel such a move would be unproductive.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
