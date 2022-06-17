Bandits plan to feed off sold out crowd on Saturday night

Garth Brooks was on the Buffalo TV stations this morning, and dang, it got us even more excited for Garth's concert. Brooks is coming to Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York for his first show ever at the stadium, and his first concert in Buffalo since he did a run at Key Bank Center in 2015. Buffalo is the perfect place for a concert, location-wise, because of our proximity to Canada and ease of the Thruway from other cities. Garth has often welcomed and encouraged folks from Canada to come to the Buffalo show the past couple of weeks as he did his media tours.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO