Buffalo, NY

Bandits plan to feed off sold out crowd on Saturday night

WGRZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — Fourteen years in the making, 2008 was the last National Lacrosse League championship for Buffalo. It's do or die on Saturday night, as the Buffalo Bandits and Colorado Mammoth face off in the final game in the best-of-three championship series. Buffalo should have a clear...

www.wgrz.com

WGRZ TV

Bandits turn attention to 15th season without NLL title

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The crowd was there. The energy was there. The opportunity has come and gone. The Buffalo Bandits came up short this weekend as they lost 10-8 in front of a sold-out crowd at KeyBank Center on Saturday night. With two opportunities to close out the series,...
BUFFALO, NY
ubbullrun.com

Top Three Coaches of Buffalo’s First Era

With kickoff just 76 days away and Buffalo Coach Maurice Linguist about to complete his first calendar year at Buffalo, I thought it would be neat to take a look back at some other UB coaches. Let’s start with the “First Era” of UB football which covered from 1894 to...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Bandits lose decisive Game 3 in NLL finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits certainly had significant home-field advantage, but for the second game in a row, Buffalo's offense did not step up when needed while goaltending allowed several weak first half goals. Buffalo lost 10-8 in the National Lacrosse League finals to Colorado. More than 19,000...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

WYRK’s Taste of Country concert makes ballpark return

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sahlen Field was filled Friday night with the sounds of country music and country fans. Friday marked the return of radio station WYRK’s Taste of Country concert. Performers included Tim McGraw, Billy Currington and Walker Hayes. Fans told News they look forward to “The...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Longtime Buffalo Reporter Announces Retirement

Buffalo is the smallest "big" city you will ever live in. Despite the fact that Buffalo is a top 60 market in the United States, it feels like everyone knows one another and we have an attachment to the professional athletes, and voices in Western New York. We have watched...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Garth Brooks Answers If He’s Going Through A Folding Table in Buffalo

Garth Brooks was on the Buffalo TV stations this morning, and dang, it got us even more excited for Garth's concert. Brooks is coming to Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York for his first show ever at the stadium, and his first concert in Buffalo since he did a run at Key Bank Center in 2015. Buffalo is the perfect place for a concert, location-wise, because of our proximity to Canada and ease of the Thruway from other cities. Garth has often welcomed and encouraged folks from Canada to come to the Buffalo show the past couple of weeks as he did his media tours.
BUFFALO, NY
24hip-hop.com

Introducing Buffalo’s rising talent “Los Medz”

“Derek Reyes A.K.A. D-Nice” & “DJ Los”. We’ve. mixtapes for “Cassidy” & “Benny The Butcher”. lyricist out of Buffalo, NY. He is currently on all. around in his father’s recording studio in Worcester, MA. As he hung around the. studio, he witnessed...
BUFFALO, NY
Dhane Smith
wbfo.org

Guest Essay: Why 'He wasn't from here' doesn't matter on Buffalo's East side

When the Tops shooting happened, sportswriter John Wawrow did what writers do— he wrote. In this guest essay, prepared in conjunction with his appearance on our "Buffalo, What's Next ?" program examining the shootings and the issues it raises, he examines the way the shooting was initially couched as being something from the outside, as if racism wasn't a local issue to confront.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 legend Al Vaughters announces retirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Al Vaughters, a Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Famer and a beloved member of the News 4 team for nearly 30 years, announced on air Thursday that he will retire at the end of the month. “It has truly been one of my life’s greatest honors to work alongside some of […]
BUFFALO, NY
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

SWEETING, TUTTLE, PANGRAZIO, MANCUSO, MAMO, AND HANISZEWSKI WIN AT RANSOMVILLE

RANSOMVILLE, NY – The 13th Annual Labor Night at the Races benefiting the United Way presented by Highmark of WNY and the Niagara-Orleans Labor Council took place Friday night at the Ransomville Speedway with familiar faces finding Victory Lane. James Sweeting from Brockport, NY won his first Krown Undercoating Modified feature win of the season. Cameron Tuttle from Wilson, NY won the Investors Service Sportsman feature. Josh Pangrazio from Oakfield, NY won his fourth KiPo Motors Street Stocks feature of the season. Dante Mancuso from Batavia, NY won his third Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature. Noah Mamo from Ridgeway, Ontario won his third consecutive Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature. Triple T Towing presented the Minivan/SUV Demo Derby won by Dylan Haniszewski. Live Edge Brewing Company also presenting the racing card at the Big R.
RANSOMVILLE, NY
WIVB

Two home fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two homes were on fire, Saturday morning, near Laurel and Michigan Avenue, in Buffalo. We have a crew on scene working to learn more. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
BUFFALO, NY
NYS Music

Sunset at the Stables Festival in East Aurora Announces Lineup

Sunset at the Stables will return this summer to Knox Farms State Park in East Aurora, 20 miles southeast of Buffalo. Sunset at the Stables will be host bands on July 1, 8, 15, and 22 and will feature some of the region’s most talented musicians, with Knox Farms as a backdrop. As well, there will local food and beverages from 42 North Brewing Company. Event producer and 42 North Brewery Founder, John Cimperman, spoke about how excited he is for the festival.
EAST AURORA, NY
WGRZ TV

June 18 - National Comedy Center

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY THE NATIONAL COMEDY CENTER) The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is open on Thursdays through Tuesdays from 10am-5pm and it's just a short hour and a half drive from Buffalo. They have over 50 immersive exhibits for the entire family to enjoy. The National Comedy Center is located at 203 West Second Street in Jamestown. Give them a call today at (716) 484-2222. To find out more about all they have to offer head over to their website at www.comedycenter.org. You can also check out their gift shop at www.comedyshop.com. Don't forget you can also visit the Lucy Desi Museum in Jamestown and check out their website at www.LucyDesi.com. You can also access their gift shop online at www.lucydesishop.com.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

UB pediatrics chair sees Yellowstone National Park up close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's still unclear when Yellowstone National Park will fully reopen after devastating flooding ripped through that area earlier this week. Officials are still assessing the full scale of damage, and photos and videos of the power of Mother Nature are being shared. Dr. Steven Lipshultz, the...
BUFFALO, NY

