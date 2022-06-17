Bandits plan to feed off sold out crowd on Saturday night

RANSOMVILLE, NY – The 13th Annual Labor Night at the Races benefiting the United Way presented by Highmark of WNY and the Niagara-Orleans Labor Council took place Friday night at the Ransomville Speedway with familiar faces finding Victory Lane. James Sweeting from Brockport, NY won his first Krown Undercoating Modified feature win of the season. Cameron Tuttle from Wilson, NY won the Investors Service Sportsman feature. Josh Pangrazio from Oakfield, NY won his fourth KiPo Motors Street Stocks feature of the season. Dante Mancuso from Batavia, NY won his third Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature. Noah Mamo from Ridgeway, Ontario won his third consecutive Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature. Triple T Towing presented the Minivan/SUV Demo Derby won by Dylan Haniszewski. Live Edge Brewing Company also presenting the racing card at the Big R.
Comments / 1