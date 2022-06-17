ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voter district initiatives filed with Logan City Clerk – Cache Valley Daily

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN – The first step in a campaign to unseat Logan’s at-large city council members has begun. Community activist Erin Bennett reported that she filed three voter initiatives with City Clerk Teresa Harris on June 16. If those proposals are accepted and Bennett is able to collect 1,700 signatures of registered...

kvnutalk

Gary Leon Godfrey – Cache Valley Daily

November 21, 1943 – June 17, 2022 (age 79) Gary Leon Godfrey, 78, Clarkston, returned to his Heavenly Father June 17, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 21, 1943, to Elwin Leon and Nedra Johnson Godfrey in Logan, Utah. They raised him and his siblings in Clarkston. His mother died when he was 16 years old, and his grandparents, Vivian and Elwin Godfrey, stepped in to help Gary fill his broken heart. It was his Grandma he called for at the end.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Steven Henry Marble – Cache Valley Daily

August 22, 1941 — June 18, 2022 (age 80) Steven Henry Marble, 80, passed away on June 18, 2022, in Deweyville, Utah. He was born August 22, 1941 in Deweyville, Utah to Henry L Marble III and Arthila A Anderson. He was born and passed away in the same place.
DEWEYVILLE, UT
#Logan City#West Side#Politics#Election Local#Cache Valley Daily#The Logan City Council
kvnutalk

DaNece Newey Robson – Cache Valley Daily

June 22, 1942 – June 15, 2022 (age 79) DaNece Newey Robson, 79, of North Logan, died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25th at 11:am in he North Logan LDS Ward, 1550 E. 1900 N. There will be...
NORTH LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

White Gerald Simmons – Cache Valley Daily

February 3, 1932 — June 16, 2022 (age 90) White Gerald Simmons passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 16, 2022 at the home of his son in Farmington, Utah. He was a kind, humble man who spent his life in service to others – especially those who were vulnerable and suffering. His greatest desire was to lift others up to see their true potential.
FARMINGTON, UT
Logan Family Practice Celebrates First Anniversary

Abundant Family Practice is the newest option for health care in Cache Valley for the entire family. Owned and operated by Chad Speth, Family Nurse Practitioner, Chad is knowledgeable in treating patients of all ages in primary care and urgent care settings. Abundant Family Practice is pleased to announce that...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

7 arrested in Ogden Police crackdown on street racing

OGDEN. Utah (ABC4) – Seven people were arrested for street racing in Ogden over the weekend. The arrests were a part of an undercover effort to crack down on street racing on Washington Blvd. Those arrested were found to be driving at speeds near 70 mph in 35 mph zones. In one incident, an officer […]
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

A Cache Valley classic: Preston Valley and Beirdneau Peak

Green Canyon is one of Cache Valley’s most treasured and frequented outdoor recreation areas for a number of reasons: ease of access, beautiful mountain scenery, and one of the valley’s best mountain biking trails, just to name a few. The canyon is also one of the primary gateways...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Truck rolls into Logan River near Wood Camp – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Police and paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover Monday morning in Logan Canyon, US-89. The crash occurred near Wood Camp around 8:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said a Dodge Dakota was travelling near milepost 472, when it went off the road and into the Logan River. Passing motorists rushed to help the occupant out of the truck.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Lawsuit alleges police violated Cache Valley man’s civil rights following 911 call

A complaint filed with the United States District Court for the District of Utah on Wednesday is seeking no less than $500,000 for alleged civil rights violations by the Logan City Police Department. The complaint states the city of Logan and its police unlawfully detained a local man and “intentionally...
Herald-Journal

Idaho driver crashes into river at Logan Canyon, authorities say

An 18-year-old piloted a pickup into the Logan River while driving in Logan Canyon on Monday morning, authorities say. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the Bloomington woman was driving northbound in the canyon when she failed to effectively navigate a turn. She drove onto the shoulder, over-corrected twice and drove upright in the river, Brenchley said.
LOGAN, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Davis, Tooele, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Box Elder; Davis; Tooele; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Weber County in northern Utah South central Box Elder County in northern Utah Western Davis County in northern Utah North central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 345 PM MDT * At 300 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southwest of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, or 51 miles northwest of Grantsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Utah Test and Training Range North, Gunnison Island, Hat Island and Lakeside. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden police crack down on street racing over the weekend

OGDEN — Ogden police cracked down on illegal street racing along Washington Boulevard Saturday night. At least six people were booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of exhibition driving, according to jail documents. Ogden Police Lt. William Farr said final statistics were still being tabulated Monday. But he noted that multiple officers in unmarked patrol cars were used to crack down on street racing, something that has been increasing in recent months.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

NWS: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect, multiple areas across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in multiple locations throughout Utah on June 19. At this time, NWS notes that Ogden, South Ogden, and West Haven will remain under warning until 4 p.m. Gusts of wind up to 70 mph are expected to accompany this storm. According […]
Herald-Journal

'Bicycle Brent' encounters himself at Summerfest

Logan’s Summerfest Arts Faire has a rule against bikes, but who’s going to stop “Bicycle Brent” Carpenter from riding through the event venue to honk his horn and wave at everyone?. Most would agree that Cache Valley’s well-known goodwill ambassador has earned that privilege as a...
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police investigate discovery of body near mouth of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found near the mouth of Ogden Canyon Friday evening. “We’re investigating a death there, is about all I have at this time,” Ogden Police Department spokesman Lt. John Cox said Friday night. “Our detectives are at the scene.”
OGDEN, UT

