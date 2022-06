A 401(k) plan is a retirement savings plan offered by many American employers. An employee who signs up for a 401(k) agrees to have a percentage of each paycheck, on a pre-tax basis, deducted and invested directly into a managed retirement account, and their employer may match part or all of that contribution up to a certain percentage. The employee gets to choose among a number of investment options, usually mutual funds, and they have tax advantages to the saver.

CONGRESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO