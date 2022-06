Matt Fitzpatrick is a major champion for the first time in his career after winning a thrilling U.S. Open by one stroke at The Country Club in Brookline, Ma. It was an incredible week at the legendary venue and it ended with Fitzpatrick getting the biggest victory of his life thanks to one of the best shots of his life from the fairway bunker on 18.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO