Jeremy M. Burnside was born on June 28, 1978, in Cleveland, Ohio. He went home to be with the Lord on June 14 at home, surrounded by his loved ones. Jeremy graduated from Brooklyn High in 1996 after participating on the wrestling, cross country, and track teams. He received his undergrad degree from the University of Charleston (WV). He was elected to many leadership positions, including student government president, captain of the crew team as well as the 1998 US Army ROTC National Sojourners Award and Cadet of the Year.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO