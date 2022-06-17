ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

Sheriff: Shelby County correctional officer arrested after stealing money from inmate

By Cynthia Miranda
 2 days ago

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shelby County correctional officer was arrested after stealing money from an inmate, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Destiny Jones, 34, of Center was arrested on June 15. Officials began investigating on May 18 after they received a complaint about a theft that had happened at the Shelby County Jail.

Authorities said Jones was seen on surveillance video taking cash from a table near the booking area. He then walked into another room and came back to the booking area and slid an unknown amount of money onto the table, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation was launched, and the sheriff’s office said Jones stole $100 from an inmate that was being booked into the jail. Jones was later terminated as a correctional officer.

The case was passed onto the Texas Rangers and a warrant was issued for Jones for theft by a public servant. The man turned himself in, but later posted bond and was released.

“As I have done since taking the oath as your sheriff, I will continue to be transparent about the operations of this office,” said Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham. “This was an unfortunate situation, and it is not something I am proud to release, but the public has a right to know.”

