ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Storm clean-up continues in Concord

WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. The Rock Hill Pride...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Piedmont Triad storms cause power outages and damage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Strong storms moved through North Carolina Friday, causing damage throughout the Piedmont Triad. The following counties have reported storm damage:. "I've never seen anything like it. I thought a tornado was in the area," Forsyth County resident Al Fredricks told WXII 12. This content is imported...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Government
City
Concord, NC
WBTV

Rock Hill Pride Festival faces roadblocks

Nobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. Several families and a college are cleaning up today after strong thunderstorms left damage across Cabarrus County recently. Max's Mexican Eatery in Hickory closing after 40 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. Max’s Mexican Eatery was supposed to open...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Firefighters battle 2-alarm commercial building fire in northwest Charlotte

Riders to pedal 600 miles during 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride. This annual ride honors and remembers fallen public safety servants across North Carolina and South Carolina. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Centers for Disease Control and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Up#Mexican Eatery
Fox 46 Charlotte

Tree falls on Kannapolis Fire station

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tree fell onto the roof of a Kannapolis Fire station as strong storms swept through the area Thursday afternoon, officials said. The Kannapolis Fire Department said the tree partially fell on Station 4 on Steward Avenue. No firetrucks were damaged. Officials said the station was already in the […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Riders to pedal 600 miles during 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride will kicked off Monday morning in Mooresville. This annual ride honors and remembers fallen public safety servants across North Carolina and South Carolina. The start of the ride honored Mooresville Police Ofc. Jordan Sheldon who lost his life in the...
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WCNC

1 dead after tree falls on vehicle at Biltmore Estate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead after a tree fell on a vehicle at the Biltmore Estate, according to a report from WYFF. Officials said the incident happened Friday afternoon. They said during a weather event, a tree fell across a road at the estate's entrance. According to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

First Alert: Thunderstorms to roll into area this evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a “cooler,” less humid weekend! Today will be our last day of heat, high humidity, and thunderstorms before we get a brief break. First Alert Rest of Today: Hot and humid, scattered thunderstorms (severe storms possible) Weekend Outlook: 80s and sunshine,...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Father’s Day features pleasant temperatures, lots of sun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will have a pleasant feel with below-average temperatures and plenty of sun before the heat makes a comeback this week. Today: Sunny, dry and warm. First Alert: Very hot beginning Tuesday. Scattered storms Thursday and Friday. After a cooler start, today will be sunny and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed, another hurt in Catawba County shooting

The call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Monday about a commercial building on fire on Hovis Road, near Brookshire Boulevard. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all children who...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy