Storm clean-up continues in Concord

CHARLOTTE — A proposal for express lanes on Interstate 77 south of Charlotte to the South Carolina state line has been submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The unsolicited concept was discussed for more than a half hour during a meeting of the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Strong storms moved through North Carolina Friday, causing damage throughout the Piedmont Triad. The following counties have reported storm damage:. "I've never seen anything like it. I thought a tornado was in the area," Forsyth County resident Al Fredricks told WXII 12. This content is imported...
Nobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. Several families and a college are cleaning up today after strong thunderstorms left damage across Cabarrus County recently. Max's Mexican Eatery in Hickory closing after 40 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. Max’s Mexican Eatery was supposed to open...
HICKORY, N.C. — Crews in Hickory will start repairing damage left after the 40-ton arches collapsed at the City Walk in February after bad weather. The arches crashed onto the City Walk pedestrian bridge and the Main Avenue Bridge over Highway 127. The work will require the closure of...
Riders to pedal 600 miles during 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride. This annual ride honors and remembers fallen public safety servants across North Carolina and South Carolina. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Centers for Disease Control and...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill Pride event expected to pull in up to 10,000 people is coming to the city of Rock Hill in less than a week, but not without its issues. The event organizers said it was running into issues with the city when they requested permits.
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tree fell onto the roof of a Kannapolis Fire station as strong storms swept through the area Thursday afternoon, officials said. The Kannapolis Fire Department said the tree partially fell on Station 4 on Steward Avenue. No firetrucks were damaged. Officials said the station was already in the […]
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride will kicked off Monday morning in Mooresville. This annual ride honors and remembers fallen public safety servants across North Carolina and South Carolina. The start of the ride honored Mooresville Police Ofc. Jordan Sheldon who lost his life in the...
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Commissioners will consider a proposal for a new Dollar General store that would be built at the corner of Mooresville Road and Briggs Road. The county Planning Staff received a Special Non-Residential Intensity Allocation (SNIA) request from Teramore Development, LLC to build a...
CHARLOTTE — As the first day of summer nears and Fourth of July around the corner, authorities want to remind pet owners to be mindful of how hot temperatures, thunderstorms and fireworks impact their pets. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division said it responds to many...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead after a tree fell on a vehicle at the Biltmore Estate, according to a report from WYFF. Officials said the incident happened Friday afternoon. They said during a weather event, a tree fell across a road at the estate's entrance. According to...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a “cooler,” less humid weekend! Today will be our last day of heat, high humidity, and thunderstorms before we get a brief break. First Alert Rest of Today: Hot and humid, scattered thunderstorms (severe storms possible) Weekend Outlook: 80s and sunshine,...
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Desmond Miller is the City of Concord’s 2022 recipient of the prestigious Jo Atwater Continuous Core Values award, the highest honor bestowed upon a city employee. Miller received the honor for his dedicated service to his coworkers and the residents of Concord. City Manager Lloyd...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will have a pleasant feel with below-average temperatures and plenty of sun before the heat makes a comeback this week. Today: Sunny, dry and warm. First Alert: Very hot beginning Tuesday. Scattered storms Thursday and Friday. After a cooler start, today will be sunny and...
ROCKINGHAM — More Richmond County residents were without power Friday morning than from Thursday evening’s storms. Lights went out for more than 4,000 homes and businesses in Rockingham and Hamlet around 9:21 a.m. June 17. When power was restored about an hour later, a text from Duke Energy stated that the cause was “animal on line.”
The call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Monday about a commercial building on fire on Hovis Road, near Brookshire Boulevard. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all children who...
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This week people from across the Carolinas are celebrating freedom. Saturday in Concord hundreds will gather for the 2022 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival, organized by Michael Calloway and featuring keynote speaker Dr. Latoya Fulton.
