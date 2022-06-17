ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Not starting nightcap

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Harper isn't starting in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Red Sox make trade with Phillies, acquire RHP James Norwood

The Boston Red Sox have added another arm to their pitching staff. They acquired right-hander James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations, both teams announced Saturday. Norwood is a 28-year-old who made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He tallied a 8.30 ERA,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Questionable obstruction call hands Phillies win over Nationals

WASHINGTON — The Nationals lost the second game of their doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night in extra innings, where an obstruction call loomed large over the 8-7 final. With Nationals reliever Steve Cishek on the mound, J.T. Realmuto came to the plate with Rhys Hoskins on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 6/17/2022

A doubleheader is on tap between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, as the second game of the day should be a good one at Nationals Park. It is about that time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Nationals prediction and pick will be revealed. The Phillies absolutely dismantled the Nationals […] The post MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 6/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Soto's homer helps Nats slow Phillies, avoid 5-game sweep

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 Sunday to avoid a five-game sweep. Washington ended an eight-game skid and snapped Philadelphia's seven-game road winning streak. The Phillies haven't swept a five-game series since pummeling the Marlins in 2001...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Obstruction call helps Phils sweep Nats for 14th win in 16

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead two-run single in the 10th inning with the aid of an obstruction call, and the Philadelphia Phillies won 8-7 to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Washington Nationals on Friday night. The Phillies have won 14 of their last 16 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Yardbarker

76ers target Bradley Beal has chosen his next team, but won’t say who

One of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ rumored primary targets this offseason has supposedly decided which team he will play for next. Current Washington Wizard Bradley Beal sat down for an interview with The Athletic and discussed his NBA future while hosting the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Benjamin Banneker basketball court refurbishment project. Bradley Beal — a rumored target of the Sixers — told Josh Robbins of The Athletic that he knows who his next team is; he’s just not ready to tell.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Advances to live BP

Wendle (hamstring) will hit live batting practice Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He started a running program earlier this week so it seems like Wendle could be nearing a rehab assignment. Once healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Marlins make room for Wendle, given that Jon Berti has fared well as his replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Keeps power binge going

Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mariners. Trout finished the five-game series this weekend with five homers, including blasts that accounted for the game-winning run in each of the last three contests. The power surge has him up to 21 long balls in 61 games. He's added a .290/.389/.659 slash line with 43 RBI, 47 runs scored, 15 doubles and a triple across 252 plate appearances. He'll look to keep things going this week back in Anaheim, as the Angels are set to welcome the Royals for three games early in the week before another series with the Mariners over next weekend.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Nightcap#Nationals
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base in Aguilar's absence while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Luke Williams: Logs steal as pinch runner

Williams notched a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. Williams ran for Garrett Cooper after the latter's RBI single in the ninth inning. He was able to get into scoring position, but Williams was left on base as the Marlins' rally fell short. The 25-year-old utility man is up to three steals in four attempts while adding four RBI, six runs scored and a pair of doubles in 32 plate appearances between the Marlins and the Giants this season. He has yet to carve out a regular role, instead mainly serving as a defensive replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Adds steal Sunday

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Rojas got aboard with a single in the sixth inning, stole second and scored on a Buddy Kennedy grand slam. While he's gone 3-for-20 (.150) with six strikeouts in his last five games, Rojas has added two of his five steals this season in that span. The versatile 27-year-old has a .254/.329/.388 slash line with four home runs, 16 RBI, 21 runs scored, four doubles and a triple. He's primarily played at third base lately, taking on an everyday role.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not in Saturday's lineup

Mullins isn't starting Saturday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins recorded hits in each of the last four games and went 6-for-19 with a double, three runs, an RBI and three stolen bases during that time. However, he'll get a breather while Ryan McKenna starts in center field and bats sixth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jaquiski Tartt: Catches on with Philadelphia

The Eagles have signed Tartt to a one-year deal. Per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Tartt figures to compete with Marcus Epps for a starting starting safety role alongside Anthony Harris. The 30-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he recorded 66 tackles in 14 games with the 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Could be back in two weeks

Reds manager David Bell said Sunday that Naquin (quadriceps) may be a couple weeks away from returning from the 10-day injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Though Bell said a few days earlier that Naquin was ahead of schedule in his recovery from a left quad strain,...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy