FBI investigating shooting outside federal building in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people are facing charges after street racing activity led to a police pursuit and crash Friday night in northeast Atlanta. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from the Nighthawks North DUI Task Force were notified by the Atlanta Police Department Aviation Unit of street racing activity on Rock Springs Road Friday at 11:15 p.m. As troopers arrived, they observed the intersection of Rock Springs Road and Piedmont Avenue was shut down by street racing participants. They saw a silver Pontiac G8 spinning and doing donuts in the middle of the intersection and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled initiating a pursuit. As the driver began to flee, a street racing observer ran into the roadway and was struck by the Pontiac G8, but then fled on foot from the area.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO