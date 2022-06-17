ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX fires some employees behind letter denouncing Elon Musk's behavior: reports

By Mike Wall
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

SpaceX has fired some of the employees involved in drafting and distributing within the company a letter criticizing the behavior of founder and CEO Elon Musk, according to media reports.

The letter was posted on an internal SpaceX Microsoft Teams channel that reaches more than 2,600 employees, The Verge reported yesterday (June 16). It decries Musk's behavior on Twitter and in other public forums as "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks."

The letter drew a lot of attention, including, apparently, inside SpaceX's executive offices: By yesterday afternoon, the company had already fired some of the people responsible for writing and sending it, The New York Times reported today (June 17).

Elon Musk: Revolutionary private space entrepreneur

The Times cited conversations with three SpaceX employees who wished to remain anonymous and an email to staff from company president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell that the newspaper obtained. In that email, Shotwell wrote that SpaceX had "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter, according to The Times.

"The letter, solicitations and general process made employees feel uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign onto something that did not reflect their views," Shotwell added, according to The Times. "We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism."

Related stories:

The 20 most memorable SpaceX missions
See the evolution of SpaceX rockets in pictures
8 ways that SpaceX has transformed spaceflight

The Times said it was unclear how many employees had been fired for their involvement with the letter. Reuters reported today that at least five people have been axed, citing "two people familiar with the matter." SpaceX has not yet responded to requests for comment about the letter and the reported firings, both outlets said.

Musk is very active on Twitter, which he is currently in the process of buying for $44 billion . The world's richest man, he posts frequently on the site, sometimes using it to make crude jokes , express controversial opinions about public health and insult people with whom he is feuding .

Mike Wall is the author of " Out There " (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

SpaceX launches and lands 3rd rocket in 36 hours

Sunday morning's mission lofted a communications satellite for the company Globalstar. SpaceX just completed a remarkable spaceflight tripleheader. A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday (June 19) at 12:27 a.m. EDT (0427 GMT), carrying a communications satellite for the Louisiana-based company Globalstar to orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Gwynne Shotwell
Space.com

NASA's Lucy mission adds 9th asteroid to its list of attractions

NASA's Lucy probe has gained a ninth asteroid destination for its 12-year mission. Lucy launched in October 2021 and is bound for the Trojan asteroids, which, thanks to the pull of Jupiter's immense gravity, ride in the gas giant's orbit ahead of and behind the behemoth. In 2027, Lucy will become the first human-made object to fly past one of these asteroids.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#The Times
Space.com

China plans to return Mars samples to Earth in 2031: report

China plans to haul Mars samples to Earth in 2031, two years before NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) aim to do so, according to media reports. The target date was announced in a Monday (June 20) presentation (opens in new tab) by Sun Zezhou, chief designer of the Tianwen 1 Mars orbiter and rover mission that arrived at the Red Planet in February 2021, according to SpaceNews (opens in new tab).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

Space.com

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy