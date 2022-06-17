ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 17, 2022

boisestatepublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest on arrests near a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene, a debate over guns in the Idaho Statehouse and Micron and a possible...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

PUSHBACK TO HATE: Four Idaho governors helped marginalize neo-Nazis

Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms as governor, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho. That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Democrats adopt party platform, resolutions during day 2 of convention

The Idaho Democratic Party approved a resolution Saturday at its statewide convention that opposes laws that restrict abortion and calls for supporting access to reproductive health care.  Protecting abortion and reproductive rights have been themes during the first two days of the Idaho Democrats’ convention in downtown Boise. Several Democratic political candidates, legislators and delegates […] The post Idaho Democrats adopt party platform, resolutions during day 2 of convention   appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Celebrating its 50th birthday, Yellowstone National Park officially opened on June 19, 1922. “Two special train loads of Shriners, returning from the San Francisco conclave, arrived at the park Sunday morning and under special arrangements the great national playground was thrown open for them, but the season does not open for general tourist business until today, and continues until September 29,” a report in the Salt Lake Tribune said. “Automobile tourists are already heading for the park in increasing numbers. “Dad” Clay, known throughout the west as a trail-blazer, officially opened the trail to the western entrance of the park three weeks ago and cars from many eastern states are now passing through here en route to the park.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

The story published on idahocapitalsun.com on June 16. Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Meet two of the Idaho Democratic Party’s statewide candidates for the November election

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler sounded the alarm during the opening day of the Idaho Democratic Party’s convention on Friday about the U.S. Supreme Court being poised to potentially overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.  “In no uncertain terms, our fundamental freedom to be a human being with a uterus is going […] The post Meet two of the Idaho Democratic Party’s statewide candidates for the November election appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Governor Little signs disaster declaration for two Idaho counties

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a disaster declaration for Nez Perce and Idaho Counties due to spring flooding. Excessive rainfall and runoff in the North-Central and Northeast regions of the state is causing significant damage and travel conditions in the area as a number of roadways are obstructed due to flooding.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Statehouse#Micron
KIFI Local News 8

BLM issues decision to authorize expanded military training area in southwest Idaho

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a decision to enable the Idaho Army National Guard to conduct military training on an additional 44 square miles of Federal and State land located west of Mountain Home and adjacent to the existing Orchard Combat Training Center. The post BLM issues decision to authorize expanded military training area in southwest Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Know Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Before we get back to that, who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Currently Lori...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Popular recreation land closed due to abuse

Endowment trust land at the East Fork of Rock Creek closed Wednesday because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland in Power County. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
POWER COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Talk Show
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Doesn’t Have to Travel Far to Enjoy the Best Sushi in Idaho

If you’re serious about your sushi, you hold your breath every time a list like this is published. We’ve seen national publications that have never visited the Treasure Valley pick some really obscure Idaho restaurants when they’re putting together their list of best “whatever” in every state lists. But in the case of Idaho’s best sushi joint? It appears that Love Food hit the nail on the head with their latest list titled “Your State’s Best Sushi Joint.”
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has Cannibals Now? Neat.

When one thinks of Idaho, certain images don't (typically) come to mind. You know, like someone eating another human being. Well, that's where we're at in the news cycle. A 40-year-old man in Bonner County, James David Russell, is facing the hammer of justice for murdering a 70-year-old man. Without getting too graphic, at the crime scene, police observed details on the victim's body that would support the possibility of cannibalism at play.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Opinion: Who are we really? Look at our actions

We say that a lot lately. Many of us were relieved that a U-Haul full of Patriot Front men were detained rather than being able to carry out an attack on a peaceful and joyful Pride gathering in Coeur d’Alene. We were even more relieved when it turned out that most of those men were from out of state.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Lake Named One Of The Country’s Clearest

Here in Idaho, we have no shortage of beautiful lakes. That's what makes our state one of the best for fishing and scenic photos. It's true. Yes, Minnesota is still the 'Land Of The Lakes,' but that doesn't mean they have all of them. Sure, there's a more famous lake with salt water a little south in Utah. However, Idaho was still able to have one of our fantastic lakes make the top 10 list of clearest lakes in the country. That's something worth celebrating when you look at the stiff competition.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy