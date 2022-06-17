ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Vale, NJ

Another drowning in NJ: This time tragedy strikes in back yard

By Dan Alexander
 2 days ago
RIVER VALE — A man drowned in his pool Friday morning, the 13th person to succumb to drowning in New Jersey since April and the fifth victim just this week. River Vale police Lt. Josh Wisse said officers were called to a home on Brian Court around...

