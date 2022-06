Cross Bay Ferry to run with discounted Pinellas subsidy | June 14. While the Tampa Bay Ferry is a pleasant ride for tourists or Tampa Bay Area residents, it does absolutely nothing to move us closer to a viable mass transit system in the region. Virtually nobody can rely on the ferry for transportation to work or to the airport. For an infrequent user, the ferry is a pleasant alternative to Interstate 275, just as the “Beach to ‘Burg” SunRunner bus will be merely a fancier version of the Central Avenue Trolley. When, if ever, will we develop a unified, practical mass transit system? The ferry is merely a diversion, one requiring endless public subsidies.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO