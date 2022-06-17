ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwood, ND

Fire at historic Fargo-area church deemed ‘suspicious’

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARWOOD, N.D. (AP) — A fire Friday morning at one of southeastern North Dakota’s oldest churches is being investigated as “suspicious,” authorities said.

The blaze at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church near Harwood was reported about 8 a.m. by a passing motorist who saw smoke coming out of the windows.

West Fargo Rural Fire Chief Steve Baron, who was first on the scene, said there was smoke inside the historic church and a propane tank outside the building.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said an initial investigation shows “some things that are suspicious.” State and federal agents have joined in the probe.

Church board member Keith Munson, whose family has been part of the congregation for five generations, said “it’s a mess in there” but the fire doors closed off the main sanctuary from any serious damage. Pastor Corey Lange said Sunday services this weekend might be held outside.

Munson said the church, which is located about 10 miles northwest of downtown Fargo, was founded about 150 years ago.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harwood, ND
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
West Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Society
West Fargo, ND
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lutheran Church
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

949K+
Followers
459K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy