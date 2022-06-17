ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Friday: Events for Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend

By Nicole Nalepa, WFSB Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFSB) - This final weekend of spring is dedicated to...

travelnoire.com

Happy Juneteenth! Here Are Celebrations Across The US Honoring Our Independence Day

It’s the second year since the US declared Juneteenth a federal holiday; a measure that was long overdue. But here we are. Juneteenth is a portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth.” Black Americans across the country observe it in numerous ways; which we did long before the US government finally decided to recognize it. Some of us attend barbecues, concerts, and parades. Some turn up at clubs and block parties. Others spend the day solemnly reflecting on what we’ve suffered as a people, and what the future might hold.
FORT WORTH, TX
International Business Times

Parades, Street Festivals And Speeches Mark Juneteenth Across U.S

With street parties, the trumpets and drums of marching bands, speeches and a few political rallies, people across the United States marked Juneteenth this weekend, a jubilee commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. Events started on Friday and continued through Sunday featuring concerts at San Francisco's...
GALVESTON, TX
Mashed

Why You Should Eat 'Prosperity Meals' To Celebrate Juneteenth

In 2021, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday by President Biden. Although this is technically the newest American holiday, it's strongly tied to the past and "marks a day on June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas were notified by Union soldiers that they were free" (via Serious Eats). The holiday is now celebrated across the U.S., and the ways of celebrating it are different from one region to another, although all these festivities have a few things in common — street fairs, parades, and spectacular, glorious food such as barbecue, among many others.
GALVESTON, TX
Vogue Magazine

Holding Joy and Grief on Juneteenth

After he is freshly bathed and slathered in Aquaphor, I place my son on the floor in between my legs and begin the most sacred part of his bedtime ritual: his hair. Our son was born with a full head of hair and his little curls remind me of my mother’s hair. Hair that returned in fine tiny spirals just after her chemo ended and before her death arrived.
SOCIETY

