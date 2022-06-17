Family Friday: Events for Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend

In 2021, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday by President Biden. Although this is technically the newest American holiday, it's strongly tied to the past and "marks a day on June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas were notified by Union soldiers that they were free" (via Serious Eats). The holiday is now celebrated across the U.S., and the ways of celebrating it are different from one region to another, although all these festivities have a few things in common — street fairs, parades, and spectacular, glorious food such as barbecue, among many others.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO