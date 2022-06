SAN ANGELO, Texas — The primary runoff election set for Tuesday, May 24, will allow Texans to decide who they want in office statewide and locally. “It’s just choosing the candidates that will go forward to the November election, a lot of times whoever wins in the runoff will be the person who’s actually going to be declared elected. However, you can have write-ins and so forth,” Tom Green County Election Administrator, Vona Hudson, said.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO