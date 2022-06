(KUTV) — A wildfire burned for much of the afternoon and evening along I-80 in both Tooele and Salt Lake Counties near the Kennecott Garfield Smelter Stack. A spokesperson for Rio Tinto Kennecott said “Rio Tinto Kennecott confirms brush fires broke out near our operations earlier today. Our emergency response teams have been mobilized as well as firemen from the Unified Fire Authority and local police. There are no current threats to people and the cause of the fires remains unknown at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation until the fires are extinguished and the sites secured.”

TOOELE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO