Warren, MI

Police raid home of Warren man accused of collecting phony signatures on GOP petitions

By Charlie Langton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren man is accused of collecting the fake signatures that cost five GOP candidates their place on the ballot for Michigan governor. Police raided the home of 35-year-old...

Comments / 30

yataheigh
2d ago

wonder who really paid him. having already been convicted, how does the guy get a vendor license in Michigan to gather signatures ...? or, dont we even know who is collecting signatures on either 'side'..?

tm59
2d ago

all I know is I walk up to my area Aldis and there is a guy getting signatures. I sign two Petronas and question the 3rd saying this guy isn't even from this area and the guy says don't worry about it. I grabbed the other 2 and crossed out my name. should have called the police then and there. politics is.nothing but corruption any more!!

Adam Noyb
2d ago

I worked for this man in 2010 we were collecting signatures in Washington and I had 50 sheets of signatures I was owed around 10k dollars. This guy went back to our hotel and stole my backpack with all my signatures checked out the hotel and left me in Spokane all while I was out collecting more. I was livid!! I never seen that man again. karma is real and I hope he goes to prison.

