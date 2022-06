LANSING, Mich. - Friday, Gov. Whitmer joined the Michigan National Guard at Camp Grayling for the 2022 Memorial Pass in Review Ceremony. “The men and women of the Michigan National Guard have continually proven themselves as an invaluable source of compassion and reassurance to their fellow Michiganders, stepping up to serve our state with distinction through historic challenges,” said Governor Whitmer. I am proud to serve as Commander-in-Chief of the Michigan National Guard and humbled to be part of its traditions, honoring our fallen heroes and upholding the proud legacy they built."

