Fouad Zaban is head coach of the Fordson High School football team in Dearborn, Michigan. He's a Muslim, like most of his team. If a player offered him a drink of water during Ramadan, the coach would have to decline. If the student asked why, he would explain that he is fasting because of his faith. Would this innocent interaction violate the Constitution? Maybe, if the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit is correct. ...

DEARBORN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO