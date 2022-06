Pizzeria Uno is aiming to turn the drop in traffic at hotel restaurants into a franchising opportunity for the full-service pizza chain. The chain is pitching lodging properties on the conversion of their dining rooms into sit-down Pizzeria Unos. The advantages it touts is the opportunity for the host operation to branch into pizza delivery and sport a brand that is well-known to local consumers, while still offering a dining and delivery option to overnight guests.

