Click here to read the full article. Mike Lesso has a problem that two years ago most furniture retailers could only dream about: too much product. Lesso, who serves as division vice president of supply chain for furnishings retailer American Freight Company, said his locations—which number more than 300 in 40 states and Puerto Rico—have around 850 containers of product sitting in parking lots, waiting for room in warehouses and on the showroom floor. “When we couldn’t get primary inventory, we went out and bought contingency buys,” Lesso said. “We have a lot of that product on the water and in our...

RETAIL ・ 10 HOURS AGO