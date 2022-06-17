ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Peterson Space Force Base to host Patriot Fest

By Anissa Connell
 2 days ago
Peterson Space Force Base is hosting Patriot Fest on June 24 and it will feature music and attractions at the former Peterson golf course.

The Family Fun Zone will open at 4 p.m. and will have food trucks and attractions such as a mechanical bull, a climbing wall, USO Big Blue, a zip line, the Cheyenne Mountain ZOOMobile, a laser tag arena, quarterback blitz, and much more.

A free concert will start at 6:30 p.m. with Lindsay Ell, then John Michael Montgomery at 7:30 p.m. and the Eli Young Band at 8:45 p.m.

Patriot Fest is free to all eligible users of Peterson SFB and their guests.

