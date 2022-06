The Octagon returned to Texas for tonight’s UFC Austin event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett. Tonight’s main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth five round affair. Both Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett were able to land some big shots throughout the course of the contest and the fights seemed to be knotted at 2 round apiece headed into the fifth and final frame. After twenty-five minutes of wild action, Emmett was awarded the split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO