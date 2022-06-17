ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Juneteenth is a reminder of not only how far this country has come, but how much further it has to go

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

(WWJ) - Juneteenth honors the day the last slaves in America were freed. It happened in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

But it wasn't until 2021 that Juneteenth became a federal holiday. As we get ready to celebrate Juneteenth as a nation for the second time, WWJ's Zach Clark explains the purpose behind the day in a new Daily J.

