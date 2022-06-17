Officer-involved use of force investigation underway in Newfane

After the state police investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General's Office and the State's Attorney's Office for independent reviews of the use of force.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police are currently investigating after a shooting late Saturday night. Members of the Bennington Police Department responded to 308 Pleasant Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When officers arrived, they encountered an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso.
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police reported that the shooting took place at 10:45pm on Saturday at 22 North Main Street. That location address was changed late Sunday to say the incident happened at 1 North Main Street. That Street is a busy road in Waterbury. It’s the first street you hit after coming off I-89. Police say three people were parked in a car in a parking area behind the Gulf gas station at 1 North Main Street when unknown individuals approached the vehicle by foot.
WEBSTER, Mass. — Massachusetts authorities are identifying the man who was found dead outside of a shopping plaza in Webster. Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early said someone reported around 2:45 a.m. Friday that a person was sleeping near the gardening section at the Big Lots store at the East Main Street Plaza in Webster. When officers responded, they discovered the deceased man.
BENSON — A 51-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Benson yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Howard Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. Following an investigation, it was found that Stephanie Trepanier, of Benson, caused harm or bodily injury to a family...
NEWFANE, Vt. — A man was injured by a state trooper on Friday after he was hit with a less-than-lethal round and fell from a rooftop. Vermont State Police were called to a home in Newfane early Friday morning after a homeowner reported that a guest was acting irrationally and causing damage to his home.
BENSON — A 54-year-old man was arrested following an incident that took place in Benson yesterday. Authorities were notified of a threatening complaint on Stage Road at around 9:05 p.m. Following an investigation, it was found that Keith Prevost, of Benson, caused harm or bodily injury to a family...
Gen. Edson’s family of 55 troopers in 1947 is today a family of 333. “Grandpa Edson” would be proud of what he started.
CONCORD, N.H. — Four individuals were hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 393 near Concord New Hampshire on Friday night, according to State Police. Police say the four occupants of the vehicle were traveling westbound on I-393 when the car left the roadway, rolling over...
According to our partners at the Berkshire Eagle, PhoneBros on West Housatonic Street was robbed early Friday morning. The owner says the man took $3,000 from the register and $5,000 worth of shoes. Be sure to click on the video above to see the footage of the robbery. While the...
LINCOLN — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln early this morning. The crash took place on Lincoln Gap Road at around 1:15 a.m. According to the report, Nolan Whitcomb, 20, of Lincoln, drove too fast for conditions on a dirt road, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.
Courtney Samplatsky, 34, and Michael O’Brien, 35, both of Fair Haven, were arrested early Wednesday morning in Salisbury, New Hampshire. Authorities said they broke into the post office to hide after fleeing a car crash while they were wanted in connection with a killing in Vermont.
The Colonie Police Department said two women have been arrested after a brief chase and search near the Albany International Airport on June 15. Police said Shannon Thompson, 36, originally of Pennsylvania, and Melissa Farley, 33, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, appear to be members of the Felony Lane Gang.
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has died after a crash that sent his car racing across the lawn of the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center campus. Police say on Monday at about 9 a.m., John Hill, 78, of Bennington, pulled in front of an SUV on U.S. 7 in Pownal, and the SUV crashed into the driver’s side door of Hill’s Pontiac Firebird.
DUMMERSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man died Thursday after a crash in Dummerston. Police say Paul Dulude, 38, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was driving a water truck north on Interstate 91 just before 12:30 p.m. when he veered off the road. Putney Fire and Rescue says a driver tried to...
