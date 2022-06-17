Officer-involved use of force investigation underway in Newfane

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police reported that the shooting took place at 10:45pm on Saturday at 22 North Main Street. That location address was changed late Sunday to say the incident happened at 1 North Main Street. That Street is a busy road in Waterbury. It’s the first street you hit after coming off I-89. Police say three people were parked in a car in a parking area behind the Gulf gas station at 1 North Main Street when unknown individuals approached the vehicle by foot.

WATERBURY, VT ・ 14 HOURS AGO