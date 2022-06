Clean up efforts are underway along the Flint River after a chemical spill was discovered Wednesday, June 15. While the substance has yet to be identified, officials describe it as an oil-like material. About 20 miles of the river are affected, stretching from the city of Flint all the way to Montrose Township. An exact amount of the substance is unknown, though officials believe more than 1,000 gallons of the substance has leaked into the river.

