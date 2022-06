Illinois football decided to play paintball on Friday. Defensive back Sydney Brown filmed the event, in what was an incredible video. Brown can be seen sprinting in-between cover and telling his teammates to get down in the video. It looks like he put the camera on the part of his gun, which explains the great footage. Based on the video, it appears that the team did the event at the team’s practice field. The teams started at either end of the field, with cover placed all over.

