AutoMatters & More: 2022 San Diego County Fair — HEROES REUNITE!

There are so many reasons San Diego is nicknamed “America’s Finest City”—and near-perfect weather tops the list. Because it’s 72 degrees and sunny pretty much all year round, the SoCal city is an ideal vacation spot whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or you just don’t want to worry about rain while you’re sightseeing. And there are so many sights to see. Although San Diego is best known for its beaches, it’s also filled with rich history and culture and is quickly becoming a top destination for foodies. Here are the 10 best things to do in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO