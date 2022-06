NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Caleb Bunch a right-handed pitcher for the Plainsmen comes to Nebraska from Ranger College in Ranger, Texas. Bunch got connected with the Plainsmen through one of his college coaches at Ranger who knew Plainsmen Head Coach, JM Kelly. So, phone calls were made, and just like that Bunch made his way to North Platte, Nebraska to join the inaugural season of the Plainsmen.

