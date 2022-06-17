ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Interior Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the middle 60s to lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures, which are currently only in the middle 50s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Waldo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Waldo The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kennebec County in south central Maine Northwestern Knox County in south central Maine Southwestern Waldo County in south central Maine Northeastern Lincoln County in south central Maine * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 106 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farmingdale, or near Gardiner, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Augusta, Gardiner, Camden, Lincolnville, China, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Liberty, Rockport, Palermo, Chelsea, Jefferson, Hope, Appleton, Windsor, Searsmont, Washington, Pittston, Union and Somerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy