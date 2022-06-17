ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

Drivers in Michigan's UP warned to watch out for moose in the roadway

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

(WWJ) The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is alerting the public about a problem with car-moose collisions in the Upper Peninsula.

Motorists traveling in the UP are being urged to keep an eye out for moose and to exercise extra caution when driving after dark, following a recent series of accidents.

Over the past week, the DNR says five bull moose have been struck and killed by vehicles along portions of M-95 and U.S Highways 141 and 41 West in Marquette and Baraga counties.

“All of the moose killed were struck after darkness fell, when moose, especially the darker colored bulls, are more difficult for motorists to see,” said John Pepin, Michigan Department of Natural Resources deputy public information officer, in a news release. “Each of these accidents occurred in areas marked with ‘moose crossing’ signs.”

The DNR said there were three crashed on June 10: two in Baraga County and one in Marquette County. The incidents in Baraga County half a mile west of Nestoria on U.S. Highway 41, and 1.5 miles south of Covington on U.S. 141. The mishap in Marquette County happened on M-95, a half-mile south of its intersection with U.S. Highway 41.

On June 13, there were two more: one in Baraga County on U.S. 41 at the crossing of Tioga Creek, while the second occurred in Marquette County on M-95, 1.5 miles south of its intersection with U.S. 41.

On May 27, a sixth bull moose was killed along U.S. 41 in Baraga County, 1.5 miles east of Alberta.

“Many people driving in the U.P. see moose and many people stop to look and take pictures, especially during the summer travel season,” Pepin said. “Folks doing this need to remember to pull safely off onto the shoulder of the road, watch for passing traffic and keep a safe distance from these wild animals.”

DNR wildlife biologist Brian Roell said autumn, when moose are mating, is more commonly a time for moose to be traveling.

The most recent DNR moose survey, conducted prior to the coronavirus pandemic in February 2019, estimated 509 moose in the western U.P. The next survey is planned for 2024.

The moose population is estimated to grow at an average of about 2% each year, the DNR said.

The western U.P. moose range covers about 1,400 square miles.

For more information on moose in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Moose .

#Bull Moose #Alberta #Upper Peninsula #Dnr
