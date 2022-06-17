Ravens sign LB Steven Means, who made 29 starts for Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens have signed linebacker Steven Means.

The Ravens announced the move Friday. Means started 29 games for the Atlanta Falcons across the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons. Prior to that, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Means has six sacks and three forced fumbles in his career.

