WJTV participates in 2022 Founder’s Day of Caring

By Jailen Leavell
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Nexstar stations around the country teamed up with nonprofit organizations and public agencies on Friday, June 17 to complete a variety of service projects for Founder’s Day.

Familiar faces at WJTV 12 News spent time giving back to the Jackson community.

“We are giving back to the community. We chose to help the homeless,” explained Biancca Ball, the Founder’s Day co-chair for WJTV 12 News.

This year, WJTV 12 News is partnering with the City of Jackson, Stewpot Community Services, and Central Mississippi 500 Continuum of Care Outreach teams to help the homeless in the capital city.

The organizations will be feeding the homeless and passing out backpacks filled with health care supplies. The Jackson Free Clinic will also provide blood pressure and glucose testing, as well as COVID-19 boosters and/or vaccines.

“It is very important that we meet the people where they are to find out what their needs are and then how we can assist them,” said Valerie Tucker, with the Office of Housing and Community Development in Jackson.

The event was held at the Old Metro Inn on Highway 80 West until 2:30 p.m.

