'Aladdin' Director Guy Ritchie Teams With Disney & AGBO On Live-Action 'Hercules'

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: After watching his live-action transfer of Disney ’s animated Aladdin become his first film to crack the billion-dollar gross mark, Guy Ritchie is back in business with the studio. This time, he’s overseeing a live-action film based on the Disney animated film Hercules .

The film will be produced by AGBO, the production company run by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe & Anthony Russo . The studio is in the process of hiring writers after Dave Callaham wrote a first draft.

This deal was made by CAA, before Ritchie last month exited the agency and went to WME.

Ritchie most recently shot an untitled action thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal starring that STX sold to MGM and Amazon. He is coming off Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre , which he wrote, directed and exec produced, with Jason Statham starring for STX. Statham and Ritchie started their rises together with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels , followed by Snatch, Revolver and Wrath of Man .

His attorney is Matt Saver.

