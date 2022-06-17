ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

GoFundMe is set up for a College Station woman, who lost everything

 2 days ago
BRYAN, Texas — On Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022, College Station firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the 8600 block of Rock Prairie Road between Olden Lane and William D Fitch Parkway. Jeanie Norrid, the homeowner, is a woman who lost nearly everything in her...

www.kagstv.com

Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan barber Sonny Brown missed by community following his death

Bryan’s Ewing Brown, or Sonny to his family and friends, was known as the local barber at Sonny’s Barber Shop in Bryan. His wife, Dotty, said he is greatly missed after he died June 6 due to a massive COVID-related stroke. He was 76 years old. Dotty recalled...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan man arrested following shooting

A Bryan man was arrested Thursday night after being involved in an altercation which ended in a shooting, police said. Dale Pendergraft, 39, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Father’s Day gift: celebrating twins

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This Father’s Day weekend is going to be twice as special for three Brazos Valley fathers. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station shared with us the stories of dad’s celebrating twins this week. Adrian Arellano, James Peaugh and Jalen Davis...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Life father, like son: Davis family celebrates three generations of lawyers

Addison Davis officially became an attorney Friday, following in his family’s footsteps two days before Father’s Day. Davis’ father, Kyle Davis, and grandfather, Cletus “Cowboy” Davis — both attorneys — were present for the event presided by Judge Kyle Hawthorne of the 85th District Court in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Man injured after propane tank fire at Bryan business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person is believed to have major injuries after a propane tank fire Thursday afternoon. The Bryan Fire Marshal tells us they are investigating a propane tank fire at a filling station. This happened at the WCTractor business at Highway 6 near Tabor Road in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

At 10:45 am Saturday morning an 80-year-old male from Porter exited an auto repair facility on FM 1314 near Andrew Lane. As he pulled out he failed to yield to an 18-wheeler dump truck that was southbound on FM 1314. He was hit broadside and pushed to across all lanes to the northbound ditch. Porter Fire responded to the scene. Units arrived and found the male in the Ford F-150 pickup was deceased. DPS investigated the crash. Splendora Police assisted with scaling the scene with their drone, something that would have taken hours to have done manually. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. DPS License and Weight Troopers found multiple violations on the 18-wheeler. This included the driver of the 18-wheeler not having a Commercial drivers license.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Woman sentenced for killing Conroe man on Texas 105 in DWI case

Earlier this month, a Conroe woman was sentenced for killing a pedestrian while driving intoxicated in 2018 after previously being convicted in the county of a DWI. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Woman-sentenced-for-killing-Conroe-man-on-Texas-17245588.php.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LIGHTNING STRIKE IN MONTGOMERY

735pm-Montgomery Fire is responding to a lightning strike on a propane tank which is now leaking in the 10800 block of Buck Ridge Road. 740pm-Conroe Fire responding to power lines down on Pine Lake with multiple poles down and lines down-Mid South is reporting 1600 homes with no power in the Montgomery Area.
MONTGOMERY, TX
kwhi.com

FIVE SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT

Five people pleaded guilty and were sentenced Thursday in 21st District Court by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. 21-year-old Reginald Stewart of Bryan was sentenced to 14 years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. 36-year-old Alexis Nichole Oluwo of Houston was sentenced to...
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PRISON BUS BREAKS DOWN ON I-45

Law enforcement is assisting TDCJ on I-45 northbound at FM 830 after a transport bus broke down. DPS and Conroe Police will remain on the scene until a replacement bus arrives to transfer the prisioners.
