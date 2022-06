It’s been a long road for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors. The fan-favorite NBA franchise previously won three NBA titles in 2015, 2017, and 2018. For many sports fans, the chances of Golden State securing another win was up in the air due to all the team has gone through — from various injuries to trades. However, Draymond and his team were able to establish that they are the best after winning the NBA Finals on June 16, 2022, against the Boston Celtics.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO