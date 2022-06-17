ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, KS

At least 2,000 cattle die after extreme heat bakes Kansas

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hannah Adamson
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6DCK_0gENPAhj00

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. ( KSNW ) — At least 2,000 head of cattle died during the heat in southwest Kansas last weekend, an estimated $4 million loss.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), extreme weather is to blame for the deaths .

“The combination of high temperatures, humidity and not a lot of wind made it difficult for the cows to stay cool,” Matt Lara, KDHE communications director, said.

The high temperature was 102 degrees in and around Garden City and Dodge City on Saturday and Sunday, according to KSN.

Dr. Miles Theurer, a veterinarian, works with 16 feed lots in Kansas, 10 of which were impacted by those extreme conditions.

Dr. Theurer says that in his six-year career in the feed yard industry, he has never seen conditions like this that led to what he calls the perfect storm.

“I hope I never have to see anything like it again,” Dr. Theurer said. “Being out there with the crews, it’s very demoralizing.”

At several feed lots in Haskell County, crews worked nonstop to provide extra water tanks and bedding for livestock, prioritizing pens in need of the most care.

“The sad part was that most of these cattle were nearing the end point of near harvest,” Dr. Theurer said.

“Our normal death losses, on a typical, you know, month basis, we would be in that one to one-and-a-half percent range … we’re well above those numbers,” Justin Waggoner, a beef cattle specialist with Kansas State University Extension, said.

J. Tarpoff, a beef veterinarian with Kansas State University Research and Extension, said cattle will often acclimate to hot temperatures, but factors like humidity, diet, and even the color of their hide, can drastically change their ability to handle the heat.

“Each animal within a group or pen is not affected the same way,” he said. “Animals with higher body condition scores, or with darker hides, or finisher steers and heifers that are getting ready to go to harvest are at higher risk of heat stress.”

Governor’s actions to assist with recent cattle deaths

Tarpoff said ranchers and feedlot operators can do things to help cattle survive the heat.

“This all has to do with heat load,” he said. “The internal temperature of cattle will peak two hours after the hottest point of the day. So our strategy for keeping cows cool needs to be built around knowing that.”

He said cattle also produce heat about four to six hours after eating.

“So if we feed animals within the wrong period of time, we can actually increase their heat load because the heat of digestion and the heat from the environment are building on top of each other,” Tarpoff said. “We want to keep that from happening.”

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, the effects of this devastating blow to feed lots will not be felt by consumers.

“This will not create any kind of supply chain issues. They’re going to continue to see plenty of beef in their meat case. This should not create a pricing issue,” Scarlett Hagins with the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) said.

Despite the rarity of events of this scale, Dr. Theurer says staying proactive is key.

“This was something from a weather event that, I mean, hasn’t happened in the, in this area, [that] I know of, [in] the last 60 years, and so, that’s how we have to think about that as well in the future,” Dr. Theurer said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Changes coming to Pennsylvania biodiesel fuel requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Changes are coming to Pennsylvania’s biodiesel fuel requirements amid reports of diesel fuel shortages and rationing. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it is temporarily suspending its 2% biodiesel fuel requirement. The suspension of the requirement, which was implemented in 2012, goes into effect from June 27 through July 26. Lifting the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Miss Pennsylvania, Miss Pennsylvania Outstanding Teen 2022 crowned

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Foundation (MPSF) announced and crowned the new Miss Pennsylvania 2022 on Saturday, June 18, and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2022 on Thursday, June 16. Alysa Bainbridge, Miss Greater Reading, was officially crowned as Miss Pennsylvania 2022. She was also awarded a $12,000 scholarship which was sponsored by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Parents react to COVID vaccines for kids under five

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The price of gas is at historic levels. As the prices hold high, people may choose alternative modes of transportation in a bid to cut their fuel budget – for example, electric bikes, carpooling, or taking the bus. Children ages six months to five years old are now eligible to receive a new […]
ERIE, PA
WETM 18 News

This Week in Pennsylvania: Matthew Knittel

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano wants to pass legislation allowing teachers to carry guns. He will also talk about how Josh Shaprio was in Harrisburg to pick up an […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Haskell County, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania House approves bill legalizing fentanyl test strips

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has unanimously approved a bill that would legalize fentanyl test strips. House Bill 1393 amends The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972, which includes the definition of drug paraphernalia. The new bill, which previously passed the House Appropriations and Judiciary committees, provides a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

New body armor rules in NY miss vest worn by Buffalo killer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians doesn’t cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket, a gap that could limit its effectiveness in deterring future military-style assaults. During the May 14 attack, Payton Gendron wore a steel-plated vest, […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Miss Wellsboro crowned 2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — This weekend Regan Regina, a Wellsboro Area High School graduate, was crowned as the 2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen. Regina was awarded a $1,500 scholarship and, as Miss Wellsboro was named Miss Congeniality by vote of the other queen candidates and awarded a $500 scholarship. “When I was named Laurel Queen, […]
WELLSBORO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Cattle#Heat Stress#Extreme Weather#Livestock#Kdhe#Ksn
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania child care workers push for more state funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 21, members of the child care industry made their case at the Pennsylvania capitol for more state funding. A statewide survey showed that nine out of ten child care programs are facing staffing shortages; This is caused approximately 1,600 child care programs to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania lawmakers to discuss moving presidential primary election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State House committee will review a bill that would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election date up several weeks. The House State Government Committee will meet to discuss Senate Bill 428, which would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election day to the third Tuesday of March. The bill passed nearly unanimously […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

PA GOP lawmakers block assault-style gun ban for those under 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State House Republicans blocked a proposal to prevent those ages 18 to 21 from possessing assault-style rifles on Tuesday by completely changing the bill into a constitutional amendment to allow anyone to carry concealed guns. It was the second week in a row that Republicans in the Judiciary Committee used their majority […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
WETM 18 News

This week in New York history: June 19-25

This week in New York history features the death penalty being ruled unconstitutional in the states, the first regular commercial color TV transmissions being aired, and United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's birthday. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pioneers roll past Thunder in non-league contest

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pios got off to a fast start on their way to a win at Dunn Field on Sunday. The Elmira Pioneers scored six runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the New York Thunder 14-4 in a non-league contest at the historic ballpark. Joe Olsavsky hit a […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy