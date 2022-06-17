ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Snowpiercer’ To End With Season 4 On TNT

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPNWK_0gENP5NL00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : TNT ’s Snowpiercer will be pulling into the station. The post-apocalyptic drama’s upcoming fourth season, which is in production, will be its last. I hear the cast’s options were coming up and were not picked up, releasing the actors to book other jobs.

“We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to Deadline. “Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever.”

TV Series Cancellations 2022: Photo Gallery

Snowpiercer, which follows the passengers of a perpetually moving train carrying the remnants of humanity after the world becomes a frozen wasteland, was the last remaining original scripted series on TNT as the other original drama still on the network, Animal Kingdom, is launching its final season on Sunday . The TNets already had been scaling back on original scripted fare; the process was accelerated by the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger.

Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Based on Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie, Snowpiercer premiered as the No. 1 new scripted drama on all of ad-supported cable in 2020. Daveed Diggs , Jennifer Connelly , Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard and Roberto Urbina star in the series, whose Season 4 features cast additions included Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.

Snowpiercer Season 4 is executive produced by new showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, Oscar winner Bong, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: Fox Finally Unveils Schedule & Gives ‘Monarch’ A Sweet Post-NFL Launch Perch; Nets Overall Play It Very Safe – Update

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spinoff Series Eyed By HBO

Click here to read the full article. As HBO is preparing to launch of a Game of Thrones prequel series, the network also is exploring a potential sequel centered around one of the original series’ most recognizable characters, Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, Deadline has confirmed. The project is still in exploratory stages, sources said. If the series come to fruition, it would chronicle the post-Westeros story of Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targayen, with Harington expected to reprise his role. The project, first reported by THR, would mark the first spinoff from and first sequel to the mega hit fantasy drama, which ran...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Deadline

Tyler Sanders Dies: ‘Just Like Magic: Mystery City’ Star Who Guested On ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Was 18

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Sanders, who starred on the Amazon spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City and guest-starred on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 18. His agent Pedro Tapia confirmed the news but did not provide details. He added that Sanders’ death is under investigation. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Gregg
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Rowan Blanchard
Person
Iddo Goldberg
Person
Bong Joon Ho
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
Jennifer Connelly
Person
Park Chan Wook
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

You Need to Watch ‘The Old Man’ Tonight on FX

There are a lot of ways you can spend a Thursday night, from making a healthy dinner for your family to wasting another four hours on Elden Ring. But there’s only one right way to spend this particular Thursday. If you’re a breathing human who likes awesome things — and we know you are — then you need to be watching the premiere of The Old Man on FX. Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man revolves the titular, well, old man: Jeff Bridges’ Dan Chase. Years ago, this former CIA operative was forced...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ginni Thomas Says She “Can’t Wait” To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee After She Is Served With Letter Requesting Interview

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was served with an official letter yesterday from the Congressional Committee Investigating January 6 requesting an interview, according to MSNBC. A reported copy of the letter posted online says, “The Select Committee has obtained evidence that [Trump lawyer] John Eastman worked to develop alternate slates of electors to stop the electoral count on January 6…The Select Committee has obtained evidence that you had certain communications with John Eastman during this time period. We believe you may have information regarding John Eastman’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

‘Wendy Williams Show’ Airs Final Episode With Tributes, But No Wendy Williams

Click here to read the full article. “Today is the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show,” guest host Sherri Shepherd told viewers of the syndicated talker on Friday. It was announced in February that a similar show hosted by Shepherd, also produced-distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, will inherit the Fox O&O time slots of Wendy this fall. Shepherd said it was an “honor and privilege” to be among the show’s roster of guest hosts after Williams was sidelined with health issues for the entire season. Williams herself did not appear on the final episode. A montage of highlights from her 13-year run...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Will Forte To Star In ‘Bodkin’ Drama Series At Netflix From The Obamas’ Higher Ground & Wiip

Click here to read the full article. Will Forte is set to star in Netflix’s Bodkin (w/t), from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground productions, and wiip. Bodkin (w/t) is Higher Ground’s first scripted drama series at Netflix under the company’s overall deal with the streamer. Siobhan Cullen (The Dry), Robyn Cara (Trying), David Wilmot (Station Eleven) and Chris Walley (The Last Voyage of the Demeter) also feature in the seven-episode, darkly comedic thriller, which begins production in Ireland next week. Created by Jez Scharf (Mister Biscuits, The UnDream), Bodkin (wt) is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of...
NFL
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
Deadline

Friends Of Deceased ‘The Chosen One’ Actors Allege Production Had Transport & Logistical Issues

Click here to read the full article. Friends of deceased actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, who died in an automobile accident in Mexico on Thursday, are asking for a thorough investigation into alleged issues with production that may or may not have played a role in the fatal accident. The pair were part of the cast and crew of Netflix’s The Chosen One riding in a van in Santa Rosalía—Loreto en route to a local airport when it crashed and flipped leaving two dead and four injured. The four survivors are said to be recovering and in good...
NFL
TVLine

Animal Kingdom's Final Season: Spoileriffic New Trailer Teases Two Big Returns and One Devastating Twist

Click here to read the full article. If the spoiler-filled trailer that TNT released Thursday for the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom is any indication, the crime drama will be going out with a bang. A whole lotta bangs, as a matter of fact. In the action-packed clip, which you can watch in full above, we learn that not only is Denis Leary back as Deran’s ne’er-do-well father Billy, but against all odds, so is Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as the late Baz (presumably in a newly created flashback). We also get a hint of the panic that ensues...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Netflix's New Thriller Series 'Dark Winds' Brought Fans to 1970s Southwest

In a new golden age of psychological thriller shows and movies, Netflix's latest is sure to keep everyone on their toes. Dark Winds is a thriller television series set in the 1970s in the Southwest. The show follows two Navajo Tribal Police officers, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), as they investigate a double murder that draws them deep into the past.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Nicole Kidman To Star & Produce Thriller Feature ‘Holland, Michigan’ At Amazon Studios; Mimi Cave Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman is reteaming with Amazon Studios for the Mimi Cave directed thriller Holland, Michigan.  The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script, topped the 2013 Black List, and involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films. Peter Dealbert for Pacific View Management & Productions is also producing. Kate Churchill will executive produce. Kidman starred in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball, a role which earned her a Best Actress Oscar nom, a Golden Globe Best Actress- Drama win, and...
HOLLAND, MI
Deadline

Meghan Markle Supporters Fire Back Online At Buckingham Palace Leaked ‘Bullying’ Report

Click here to read the full article. A fierce backlash has erupted to a leaked report that Buckingham Palace investigated Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying of staff. The report alleges that the bullying of two senior staff members took place when Markle was a working royal. The Sunday Times of London said the report has resulted in changes to the “policies and procedures” governing treatment of staff for the monarchy. Markle and husband Prince Harry left as working royals after a short stint and moved to the US. They have sinced signed deals with Netflix and Spotify, although have not produced a lot...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

95K+
Followers
31K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy