ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Dan Andrew (January 7, 1940 – June 8, 2022)

wyo4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Andrew, 82, passed away June 8, 2022, at the George E....

wyo4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
wyo4news.com

Carol Ann Jones Sherrod (July 24, 1948 – June 14, 2022)

Carol Ann Jones Sherrod, 73, passed away June 14, 2022, at Mission at the Villa Castle Rock, in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W 4th N, Green River, Wyoming.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 18 – June 19, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Obituaries
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Obituaries
State
Wyoming State
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
Wyoming State
Wyoming Obituaries
State
Utah State
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 20, 2022

June 20, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 3 pm, then isolated showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph and increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy