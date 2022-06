Now that the 2022 baseball season is over for the Burlington Cougars, what lies ahead for the program?. Well, with two-thirds of the roster returning, hope looms large for another successful season. Perhaps they can get past the second round of the regional playoffs, where their season has ended in each of the past two campaigns, following no season at all in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

