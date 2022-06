An affordability test for mortgage lending will be ditched from August, the Bank of England has confirmed.The Bank has previously consulted on the potential impacts that withdrawing the affordability recommendation could have on mortgage lending, and it confirmed on Monday that the withdrawal will happen from August 1.Two mortgage recommendations were introduced in 2014, to help guard against a significant increase in household indebtedness that may make any economic downturn worse.These were a loan-to-income (LTI) limit and the affordability test, which specifies a “stress interest rate” for lenders to consider when assessing a potential borrower’s ability to repay a mortgage...

